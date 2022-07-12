Advertisement

Spalding man arraigned on multiple counts of CSC

The Menominee County Courthouse. (WLUC Photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEYER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dustin Randal Garvin-Thorbahn, 20, was arraigned on July 11 in Menominee County on four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC).

Michigan State Police in Iron Mountain investigated a report of an incident that happened on Dec. 1, 2021 in Menominee County. An arrest warrant was issued for two Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree (During Felony) and 2 Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree (Person 13-15). On July 9, Garvin-Thorbahn was arrested.

After investigating, MSP found that Garvin-Thorbahn allegedly sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 16 while also committing another felony, Assault W/Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder or By Strangulation.

His bond is set at $20,000 cash and he is being held at the Menominee County Jail until his next hearings which are scheduled for July 21 and Aug. 15.

