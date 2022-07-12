“Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew” author holds book signing

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A book signing for a detailed history on the Keweenaw shipwreck, “City of Bangor,” took place at North Wind Books in Hancock Monday.

The vessel was driven on to the rocks in the Upper Keweenaw in late November of 1926, carrying nearly 250 Chrysler automobiles.

When the lake froze, an ice ramp was created to drive around 200 of the automobiles along the shore to Copper Harbor, where they remained for the rest of the winter until being transported to Detroit by train to be repaired and sold.

The book’s author, Larry Jorgensen, met and eagerly talked with people who stopped by. He and his team went across the U.P. to gather information for the book, with a special focus on the survival of the crew

“The crew, when the finally got to shore, were lost,” said Jorgensen. “They went in the wrong direction, trying to find Copper Harbor. It was just by happenstance that another boat wrecked, and the rescue crew that was going to save the crew members from that, happened to spot these guys.”

“Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew” is on sale now.

