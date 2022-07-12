Retired Gwinn teacher gives lesson on dog safety

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids at the Forsyth Public Library received a tail-wagging lesson on dog safety Tuesday.

Retired Gwinn biology teacher Burt Murkey talked to kids and families about how to approach a dog that you’re unfamiliar with.

He also offered advice on what not to do when training your dog.

At the end of the talk, kids were able to put their knowledge to the test using his therapy dog Skye.

“First and foremost, we don’t want anyone to get bit by a strange dog,” Forsyth Township Public Library Director Leslie Makela said. “We’re a dog-friendly community here, there are dogs in the park all the time and being walked on the sidewalks. It’s a great opportunity for children to know how to ask if it’s okay to pet an animal and what to look for if an animal does not want you to pet them.”

The Forsyth Township Public Library offers other summer programs for families.

