Register for ‘Meet Michigan’ conversation and share ideas about MSU Extension programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, July 19, Upper Michigan residents have the opportunity to hear about programs though MSU extension, and share ideas.

Erin Daines, MSU Extension District 2 Director, explained this is the perfect time to help guide the extension’s research and outreach. There will be conversations with Teresa Woodruff, MSU Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Kelly Millenbah, Interim Dean, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, George Smith, AgBioResearch Director and Quentin Tyler, MSU Extension Director.

The conversation is at Presque Isle Pavilion in Marquette from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. July 19.

Register here, by July 17; For more information, contact ANR Event Services at 517-353-3175 or email at events@anr.msu.edu.

