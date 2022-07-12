Advertisement

Partridge Creek Farms community days shares healthy cooking tips

Demonstration at community days in Ishpeming
Demonstration at community days in Ishpeming(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Ishpeming got a lesson in healthy cooking Tuesday afternoon. It’s part of a regular program at Partridge Creek Farms called community days.

It’s a weekly series where community members can share their skills from farming tips to dancing lessons to healthy recipes. Tuesday, featured a demonstration and a recipe for an avocado mango salsa. For organizers, it’s about learning and sharing as a community.

“I think a big part of this is just getting the community together, bringing community members in to do those skill shares and then other members to learn from it and to meet new people and this is a beautiful environment to do it in, in a garden,” said Emily Bateman, Partridge Creek Farms farm to school educator.

Partridge Creek is also running the power of produce program at the Marquette Farmers Market. That market is held Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. and again on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

