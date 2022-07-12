Over 200 cyclists tour Upper Peninsula as part of the MUP Central Tour

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of cyclists took off from Munising at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

They rode through the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to Grand Marais.

“Thursday we head into Manistique then to Chatham and then end Saturday back in Marquette at NMU,” said League of Michigan Bicyclist Events Director Neal Glazebrook.

Glazebrook said this is the group’s Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (MUP) Central Tour. It started Saturday in Marquette. Along the way, participants get to experience popular tourist destinations.

“For a lot of people, this is a vacation. This is their way they go out to venture and explore things and you can see things on a bike that you would never be able to experience in a car,” Glazebrook said.

Cheryl and Nicole Marek are an aunt and niece pair from Seattle, Wash. They said they have experienced many highlights on the road so far.

“I think the views on Lake Superior were some of my favorites [Monday] and everyone on the ride has been really awesome and so have all the locals,” Nicole said.

David Maybry of Denver, Colo. and Rick Armstrong of Escanaba have spent most of the year preparing for the trip.

“I rode about 1,000 miles this year to get ready for it,” Armstrong said.

Maybry affirmed that training is essential in completing the bike tour.

“Yeah, that’s probably the norm for most of the folks here. You have to do a lot of riding or else your first few days are going to be miserable,” Maybry said.

Glazebrook said this is the first year the league has done this route.

“In years past we’ve been a little more to the east over by paradise, this kind of morphs and changes every year or every two years to give it a little new flavor,” Glazebrook said.

In all, the cyclists will ride 375 miles on this tour.

