NMU putting Kaye House up for sale

Plaque outside the Kaye House in Marquette
Plaque outside the Kaye House in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is putting the Kaye house on the market. It’s listed for $630,000. The 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home was built in 1980.

Set on one acre of land the home includes a finished basement and two-car attached garage. The total square footage is 7,320. It’s served as housing for NMU Presidents until now. NMU officials say it’s more common now for university presidents’ contracts to include a housing stipend rather than a home on campus.

“A national trend really is for universities to get out of the housing business when it comes to presidents and moving more to a stipend as part of a contract, the house was really built to host events and with the renovation of the Northern Center we find most of our events are being hosted there so it really makes at this time for us to sell this home,” said Derek Hall, NMU spokesperson.

The house was named after NMU’s second president, James Kaye.

