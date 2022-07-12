New yoga festival coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new yoga festival is coming at the end of this week. Unity Yoga Co-op is hosting the first-ever Sacred Forest Yoga Festival.

The festival will include three days of donation-based yoga classes, sound healing, ceremonies and live music. Meditation and yoga practitioners from all over the Midwest have been invited to share their types of yoga during the festival.

“It’s an opportunity to bring the community together with various respective practices, each practitioner is making an offering from various backgrounds and various different traditions,” said Connor Ryan, Unity Yoga Co-op founder and event director.

The Sacred Forest Yoga Festival is held at the NTN Forestville Trail Head. It runs July 15-17.

