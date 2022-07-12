Advertisement

New yoga festival coming to Marquette

Graphic for the event
Graphic for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new yoga festival is coming at the end of this week. Unity Yoga Co-op is hosting the first-ever Sacred Forest Yoga Festival.

The festival will include three days of donation-based yoga classes, sound healing, ceremonies and live music. Meditation and yoga practitioners from all over the Midwest have been invited to share their types of yoga during the festival.

“It’s an opportunity to bring the community together with various respective practices, each practitioner is making an offering from various backgrounds and various different traditions,” said Connor Ryan, Unity Yoga Co-op founder and event director.

The Sacred Forest Yoga Festival is held at the NTN Forestville Trail Head. It runs July 15-17.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Injured teen is recovering amidst Houghton County investigation regarding truck incident
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes
After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers,...
Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating an alleged wildlife attack.
DNR unable to confirm wildlife attack in Houghton County

Latest News

Dog adoption fees covered now at UPAWS
Marquette recycling bins
Marquette City Commission approves recycling carts purchase
University of Michigan Health promotes gun safety for patients who are experiencing suicidal...
University of Michigan Health encourages gun safety
The author of 'Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew', which covers the wreck of the 'City of...
“Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew” author holds book signing