Marquette City Commission approves recycling carts purchase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette has approved the purchase of new recycling carts for residents. Using money from two grants totaling $355, the commission voted to order up to 6,000 64-gallon recycling carts from Cascade Cart Solutions of downstate Grand Rapids.

City Manager Karen Kovacs says the program is all about increasing recycling rates for residents.

“The intent of this grant is to really enhance the recycling program that we do have and make it easier for people to recycle which means providing them a receptacle to do so, they’re going to be 64-gallon carts and every house that is eligible to receive curbside rubbish pick up will be receiving a cart,” said Karen Kovacs.

The new carts will be rolled out in the fall. City staff is preparing educational materials for the residents. That should be distributed this August.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.