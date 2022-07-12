Advertisement

Lume Cannabis closes in Christmas after less than a year open

The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location is permanently closed.
The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location is permanently closed.
By Maggie Duly
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location closed its doors permanently this week.

The Christmas store opened in September 2021. The company said it is closing locations in Bay City, Christmas, Cheboygan and Southfield “to be better aligned for future growth.”

Lume plans to open three new locations in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Portage. The company said employees who work at the discontinued Lume stores will be provided with severance pay and they will have the opportunity to apply for positions at other Lume stores in Michigan.

“This realignment is a key part of our strategy to maintain and strengthen our position as Michigan’s leading cannabis retailer,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “We remain absolutely committed to growing and deepening our retail footprint in communities across Michigan and continuing our efforts to offer high-quality cannabis products for patients and adult-use customers.”

One Lume employee reached out to TV6 saying the nine employees that lost their jobs in Christmas were given no prior notice.

Lume currently has over 1,000 employees in Michigan and, with the current closures and new locations, it will operate 32 retail locations across the state.

