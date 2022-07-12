Advertisement

Lower Michigan church helps build house in Dickinson County

Volunteers help put up the first wall on a future Kingsford home
Volunteers help put up the first wall on a future Kingsford home(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A lower Michigan church is helping those in need in Dickinson County.

For the last 51 years, the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings has traveled around the U.S. for youth mission trips.

For the first time, they are partnering with the Menominee River Habitat for Humanity to build a house in Kingsford. The church has spent the last 40 years volunteering in the U.P.

In one week, 34 volunteers will build the exterior of the house. Organizers say this is a bonding opportunity for youth.

“It’s about helping others, Christianity, you get to see other people in need and have a greater appreciation for what you have. We are trying to help others. It also builds character, and they get lifelong friendships,” said Gary Kimble, First Presbyterian Church congregation member.

During their off-hours, the church group will explore what Dickinson County has to offer. The habitat for humanity says the house will be move-in ready by spring of 2023.

