Liberty Children’s Art Project returns to Big Bay

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Powell Township Schools are keeping their artistic skills sharp this week. They’re participating in the Liberty Children’s Art Project.

Students are using a variety of art mediums to explore art and create a mural focused on Lake Superior. Some of the older children got to use the potter’s wheel, while the younger children worked on pencil drawings.

“I just like that we get to use our creativity and get to have fun and not be at home, it’s fun because it’s nice to learn about different things,” said Gracie Yeiter, 8th-grade student.

“It’s art enrichment for possibly, underserved kids that wouldn’t have an opportunity to do something like this otherwise so it’s just bringing the art out into the rural parts of the U.P,” said Carol Phillips, Director of the Liberty Children’s Art Project.

The Liberty Children’s Art Project continues through the rest of the week in Big Bay.

