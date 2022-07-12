LGBTQ+ books questioned at the Dickinson County Library

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A collection of books is under question at the Dickinson County Library.

In March, a patron formally challenged the graphic novel “Patience in Ester.” It was challenged for its graphic depiction of a sexual relationship.

In May, the library board voted to keep the book in its adult collection. The relationship in “Patience in Ester” is between two women, which has sparked comments about books addressing LGBTQ+ topics.

The library staff said in past weeks, patrons have questioned other books like “Gender Queer: A Memoir.” The Dickinson County Board Liaison to the Library has also raised concerns.

The issue came up during Monday’s Dickinson County board meeting. Library staff said the public comment was in support of the library keeping the books in circulation.

The library board will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT to get more public comments. No decision is expected to be made during the meeting because no other books have been formally challenged.

This article will be updated with new details as they become available.

