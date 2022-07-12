How a decline of pollinators will affect your pantry staples
Upper Michigan Today episode 72
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... an increasing number of Yoopers say they’re unhappy, a yoga festival is coming to Marquette, Lakenenland preps for its 4th annual “Children in Nature” event, and UPAWS waives dog adoption fees.
Maddie O’Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District joins to talk about an upcoming workshop.
“Pollinators and Produce” will teach you about the relationship between pollinators and the food you eat. It’s happening on July 28 at Besolda Farm.
Tia and Elizabeth guess which foods will be affected by a decline of pollinators.
And finally, a look at therapeutic cupping and how it can treat chronic disease or illness.
Kari Getschow of Synergy Fitness demonstrates this form of treatment.
Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.