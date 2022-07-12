Advertisement

How a decline of pollinators will affect your pantry staples

Upper Michigan Today episode 72
Taking a look at how pollinators affect food.
Taking a look at how pollinators affect food.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... an increasing number of Yoopers say they’re unhappy, a yoga festival is coming to Marquette, Lakenenland preps for its 4th annual “Children in Nature” event, and UPAWS waives dog adoption fees.

Upper Michigan Today's news of the day, Tuesday, July 12.

Maddie O’Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District joins to talk about an upcoming workshop.

“Pollinators and Produce” will teach you about the relationship between pollinators and the food you eat. It’s happening on July 28 at Besolda Farm.

Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District shares details of the upcoming workshop, Pollinators and Produce.

Tia and Elizabeth guess which foods will be affected by a decline of pollinators.

How pollinators affect food.

And finally, a look at therapeutic cupping and how it can treat chronic disease or illness.

Kari Getschow of Synergy Fitness demonstrates this form of treatment.

A demonstration and explanation of therapeutic cupping at Synergy Fitness.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Injured teen recovering after falling out of pickup truck in Houghton County
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating an alleged wildlife attack.
DNR unable to confirm wildlife attack in Houghton County
Manistique VFW
Michigan VFWs close, Manistique post struggles to keep doors open
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes
Pathways Community Mental Health in Marquette
‘Not within our control’: UP mental health professionals explain why Yoopers are feeling less happy

Latest News

Graphic for the event
New yoga festival coming to Marquette
Dog adoption fees covered now at UPAWS
Marquette recycling bins
Marquette City Commission approves recycling carts purchase
University of Michigan Health promotes gun safety for patients who are experiencing suicidal...
University of Michigan Health encourages gun safety