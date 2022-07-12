Advertisement

Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant

Jamie Zambon was arrested while still on probation for embezzling from an eye doctor in 2018.
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DELTA CO., Mich. (WLUC) - A woman charged with embezzling from an Escanaba restaurant was sentenced to jail Monday in Delta County District Court.

Jamie Zambon, formerly Jamie Tasson, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between $200 and $1,000 after being accused of stealing money from Drifters Restaurant in Escanaba, where she had worked for two years.

She was sentenced to seven months in jail and 18 months of probation. She was ordered to pay $4,171 in fines and costs.

Zambon’s June 2020 arrest for her embezzlement from Drifter’s came when she was still on probation for embezzling money in 2018 from a Marquette area eye doctor.

