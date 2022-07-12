Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant

DELTA CO., Mich. (WLUC) - A woman charged with embezzling from an Escanaba restaurant was sentenced to jail Monday in Delta County District Court.

Jamie Zambon, formerly Jamie Tasson, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between $200 and $1,000 after being accused of stealing money from Drifters Restaurant in Escanaba, where she had worked for two years.

She was sentenced to seven months in jail and 18 months of probation. She was ordered to pay $4,171 in fines and costs.

Zambon’s June 2020 arrest for her embezzlement from Drifter’s came when she was still on probation for embezzling money in 2018 from a Marquette area eye doctor.

