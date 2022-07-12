Advertisement

FDA gives pharmacies ability to prescribe COVID-19 medication

Pharmacies struggle to understand what the decision means for them
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mich. (WLUC) - Pharmacies around the state are confused about a new authority the FDA has granted them.

The administration announced last week that pharmacists could prescribe COVID-19 antiviral medication directly to patients.

The LMAS District Health Department says the new authorization isn’t making things easier for patients and pharmacists.

“Right now as it looks, it looks more complicated and more time-consuming for the patient and the pharmacist to do it that way,” LMAS District Health Department Public Information Officer Kerry Ott said. “It would be so much faster if a person has a medical provider to call them, tell them they tested positive and let their medical provider decide if they should receive that prescription.”

Ott says pharmacies around the state are looking for advice from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“All of us are still waiting for MDHHS, our state health department, to put out more additional guidelines related to what pharmacists can participate in this and how they go about it,” Ott Said. “I think the state is still working through the specifics from the FDA as well.”

The state health department says it is reviewing the emergency use authorization and will release additional guidance as needed.

Meanwhile, White House health officials held a briefing Tuesday in which they encouraged all eligible citizens to receive their COVID-19 booster shots.

This comes just after two new variants emerged and have been found responsible for nearly all of the virus’s spread in the U.S. this month.

Experts say these variants are more contagious than their predecessors.

Health officials are discussing expanding eligibility for a second booster shot to all adults, but no decision has been made yet.

Currently, the second booster is available to adults over the age of 50 or those with underlying health conditions.

