Dog adoption fees covered now at UPAWS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is looking for the communities help, they have too many dogs. Now through the end of the month, there are no adoption fees for all dogs at UPAWS.

Local businesses have all stepped up to sponsor the dogs. The shelter currently has a lot of dogs and other pets. The executive director says with the adoption fees paid already, it’s a real opportunity for a family looking for a new dog.

“It’s a busy time for us and we want to make sure that the animals are finding new homes and what a great opportunity as someone could go home with an animal for free right now,” said UPAWS Executive Director, Bill Brutto.

UPAWS is still open by appointment only.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.