Crossroads Christian Fellowship raises money for Ukrainian family

The Crossroads Christian Fellowship is raising money for a Ukrainian family.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crossroads Christian Fellowship is continuing to raise money to bring a Ukrainian family of four from the Netherlands to America.

The family will fly into Chicago and then will be driven to Marquette.

“We need to do it because as a church, as Christians, it’s what God has commanded us. To take care of widows and orphans. To take care of people that are struggling and impoverished,” pastor Deborah Heino said.

The church still needs to raise about $3,000 to cover the last two plane tickets.

“We have an apartment set up, it’s almost completely done. It looks really nice. We’re getting furniture in there. We bought a refrigerator, we’ve got new carpeting, hardwood floor. It’s a nice apartment,” Jeff Wenstrand, Crossroads Christian Fellowship Deacon treasurer said.

If you would like to donate visit the Crossroads Christian Fellowship website.

