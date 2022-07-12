Another round of thunderstorms for some

A secondary front dive from north to south across the Upper Peninsula. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in counties along the Wisconsin state line this afternoon through the evening. Then, high pressure moves in for the midweek bringing drier and sunny conditions. As we head into the weekend another disturbance will bring more chances for showers and storms. Models are hinting at the pattern into next week trending well above normal with a bit of a heat wave developing.

Today: Mostly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms in the west and along the Wisconsin state line

>Highs: 60s to low 70s north, low to mid 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s south, 60s to low 70s north

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s south, 60s to low 70s north

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Cloudy, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

