Yalmer Road for repairs in Skandia Township

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission will be closing Yalmer Road (County Road OA) in Skandia Township to through traffic Tuesday through Thursday this week.

The road will be closed between US-41 and Dalton road between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for several culvert replacements.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.

