UIA warns of text message phishing scam

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is warning of a text message phishing scam.

UIA investigators learned of a recent phishing scheme that tries to steal money and personal information from Michigan workers who have lost their jobs, the agency said.

The text message comes from an out-of-state phone number and provides a link to claim back payments. Claimants should not click on the link and report the text as junk or spam, then delete it.

“Bad actors are constantly using sophisticated methods to try to steal the money you deserve,” UIA Director Julia Dale said. “UIA will not tolerate criminals who try to steal money from hard-working Michiganders. Fighting fraud and providing exemplary customer service are our top priorities. If you suspect anyone of trying to get your personal information or steal your benefits, let us know right away.”

The agency said it does not use text messaging to communicate with claimants. The UIA uses the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM), letters, and phone calls to communicate with claimants.

“Criminals use real government references to try and trick consumers into taking action that then makes it possible for them to steal from you,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “The initial contact could come in any form—letter, phone call, email, or text message. No matter the form, the goal is the same: to get your personal information and steal your money. Don’t fall for it!”

The text message reads in part: “MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY: Your back payment deposit of $2,800 is now pending on your profile.”

The UIA offered the following tips to help protect personal information:

Scrutinize the webpage URL or link that you receive. If it is not an official Michigan.gov website, do not use it.

If you do not trust a website or information, call UIA’s Customer Service at 1-866-500-0017 to verify what you are seeing.

You should only link to UIA information or services through gov/UIA

UIA will never ask a claimant to provide logins, passwords or banking information.

UIA will never ask a claimant to send information to our personal emails.

UIA will never ask a claimant to text information back.

Keep your MiLOGIN and MiWAM information secure, do not provide it to anyone.

If someone calls and you are suspicious about the intent, hang up and call UIA at 1-866-500-0017 and request staff to send information to you through your MiWAM account.

If a caller provides information that sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Hang up.

Make sure your contact information is current should UIA staff need to reach you.

Anyone who suspects fraud or identity theft should report it by clicking on the Report Fraud and Identity Theft link at Michigan.gov/UIA and filling out the referral form.

