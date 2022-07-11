Thundershowers to pop later

A cold front and upper level trough will move through the area by tomorrow. A cluster of thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across the west and then track east. The midweek will be pleasant. Then, another disturbance looks to move through heading into the weekend with more showers and thundershowers.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into the evening

>Highs: Low to mid 80s south, Upper 60s to 70s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Upper 60s north, upper 60s to upper 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

