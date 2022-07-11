Advertisement

Thundershowers to pop later

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front and upper level trough will move through the area by tomorrow. A cluster of thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across the west and then track east. The midweek will be pleasant. Then, another disturbance looks to move through heading into the weekend with more showers and thundershowers.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into the evening

>Highs: Low to mid 80s south, Upper 60s to 70s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Upper 60s north, upper 60s to upper 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured after falling out of vehicle in Houghton County
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
Members come out to Tom Spencer Ride
Motorcyclists pay tribute to Negaunee community member
After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers,...
Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Winners of the firefighters tournament in Negaunee
UPDATE: City of Ishpeming Fire win for the second year at Pioneer Days

Latest News

Travel forecast for tomorrow
Scattered rain in store for next couple days
Sunny and calm start tomorrow
A sunny start to Sunday before rain moves in
High pressure bubble keeps it mostly sunny Saturday, before bursting to an incoming storm...
Sunny kickoff to the weekend before rain, storms return Sunday
nice
Seasonal & pleasant weekend on tap