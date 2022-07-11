Advertisement

Sheriff: 4 dead in Roscommon Co. murder/suicide

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were found dead inside a home in Roscommon Township in what the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said appears to be a murder/suicide.

Deputies responded to the scene about 3:30 a.m. on July 10 where they found several victims dead inside. They have been identified as the following:

  • Tirany Lee Savage, a 33-year-old woman from Houghton Lake
  • Tirany’s son, Dayton Cowdrey, a 13-year-old boy
  • Tirany’s mother, Kim Lynette Ebright 58
  • Bo Eugene Savage, a 35-year-old man from Houghton Lake

The sheriff’s office said all were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe there is no indication there are other suspects involved in the incident, and there is no danger to the community.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Injured teen is recovering amidst Houghton County investigation regarding truck incident
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes
After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers,...
Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating an alleged wildlife attack.
DNR unable to confirm wildlife attack in Houghton County

Latest News

Graphic for the event
New yoga festival coming to Marquette
Dog adoption fees covered now at UPAWS
Marquette recycling bins
Marquette City Commission approves recycling carts purchase
University of Michigan Health promotes gun safety for patients who are experiencing suicidal...
University of Michigan Health encourages gun safety
The author of 'Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew', which covers the wreck of the 'City of...
“Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew” author holds book signing