Scattered rain in store for next couple days

Most of the day today has been a normal summer day but scattered rain will be on and off throughout tonight and tomorrow. Some areas could experience moderate to heavy rain bands in small bursts. So be sure to have the umbrella close by to start off Monday morning as rain will be back in the afternoon and evening. We’ll see a break from the rain by Wednesday with some sunny conditions on Thursday as well.

Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; scattered rain starts in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds in the morning; spotty rain chances still possible

>Highs: Mid to High 70s; isolated 80s possible out west

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; brief rain chances in morning

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; mild temperatures

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy; spotty in the afternoon

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy; spotty rain

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

