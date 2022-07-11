Advertisement

Scattered rain in store for next couple days

Travel forecast for tomorrow
Travel forecast for tomorrow(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most of the day today has been a normal summer day but scattered rain will be on and off throughout tonight and tomorrow. Some areas could experience moderate to heavy rain bands in small bursts. So be sure to have the umbrella close by to start off Monday morning as rain will be back in the afternoon and evening. We’ll see a break from the rain by Wednesday with some sunny conditions on Thursday as well.

Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; scattered rain starts in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds in the morning; spotty rain chances still possible

>Highs: Mid to High 70s; isolated 80s possible out west

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; brief rain chances in morning

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; mild temperatures

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy; spotty in the afternoon

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy; spotty rain

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured after falling out of vehicle in Houghton County
Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation
Members come out to Tom Spencer Ride
Motorcyclists pay tribute to Negaunee community member
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Sunny and calm start tomorrow
A sunny start to Sunday before rain moves in
High pressure bubble keeps it mostly sunny Saturday, before bursting to an incoming storm...
Sunny kickoff to the weekend before rain, storms return Sunday
nice
Seasonal & pleasant weekend on tap
Thursday pop-up of showers, isolated t’storms diminish overnight to a mostly sunny streak...
Showers, clouds clearing out to a sunny stretch into the weekend