The Ryan Report - July 10, 2022

This week, Don Ryan is joined by Research & Communications CEO Steve Mitchell about the upcoming election
By Don Ryan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan caught up with Research & Communications CEO Steve Mitchell and the two discussed the upcoming election on Aug. 2.

The two explore the difficulty of write-in campaigns and the main issues being addressed in this election. Ryan wraps up the show talking about best buy dates and why you should look in your cupboards.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Don Ryan shares his closing thoughts.

