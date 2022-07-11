Advertisement

Rounds of showers, t’storms to start the week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday before drier, sunnier conditions return midweek.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A series of systems from the Canadian Prairies flow toward Upper Michigan Monday afternoon through Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. There is an isolated risk of thunderstorms becoming severe to produce large hail and damaging wind gusts, in addition to heavy downpours and dangerous lightning.

Conditions dry out Wednesday as the parade of systems leave the U.P., and high pressure builds and provides a pleasant weather reprieve through Thursday.

Clouds increase Friday ahead of a moisture-rich system to develop leeside of the Canadian Rockies. The system brings rain and thunderstorms again to the U.P. Friday night through early Sunday, with potentially soaking rainfall. Rainy conditions diminish late Sunday, leading to a drier but warm start to next week.

