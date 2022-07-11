‘Promote the Vote’ ballot initiative surpasses Michigan signature requirement, group says

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders might be voting on another major overhaul of elections in the state.

Promote the Vote Michigan turned in petition signatures Monday morning to get their proposal on the November ballot. The group claims they have enough signatures to make it on.

“We are happy to announce that we turned in 669,972 signatures from Michigan voters to the Secretary of State this morning,” said Khalilah Spencer, with Promote the Vote.

The group grew out of the group that successfully pushed for no-reason absentee voting and other changes in 2018. The current proposal would allow nine days of early voting before Election Day, state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes and a six-day grace period for military voters to get their ballots in.

“People don’t understand how PTV no. 1 was important, especially given what we had to deal with in 2021 with COVID,” Spencer said. “Most of the reforms we talked about here are already implemented in various states across the U.S.”

There’s a competing proposal this time around from a group called Secure MI Vote.

“Every voter, before their vote is cast, has to show a government issued photo ID,” said Jamie Roe.

Organizers started a petition drive rather than try to get Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign Republican-backed voting changes that came out of false claims about former President Donald Trump winning Michigan in 2020.

“We also work to get special interest money out of administration of elections. Currently you have the ability to have corporate interests fund certain aspects of election administration that they agree with,” Roe said. “We don’t think that there’s any room for outside corporate interest in the administration of elections.”

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.