Advertisement

Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.
Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Consumers worldwide are getting set for major online discounts.

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event starts Tuesday at 3 a.m. EDT and goes for 48 hours.

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.

Amazon’s annual event attempts to increase loyalty with its Prime subscribers and perhaps draw new shoppers into its program.

Last year’s Prime Day sales event was the largest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in Amazon’s history.

Officials say Prime Day brings in about 1 - 2% of the company’s yearly sales.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured after falling out of vehicle in Houghton County
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers,...
Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Members come out to Tom Spencer Ride
Motorcyclists pay tribute to Negaunee community member
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes

Latest News

A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,
Newborn girl safely surrendered to S.C. hospital
President Joe Biden's speech Monday on the new gun safety law was interrupted by Manuel Oliver,...
Biden speech interrupted by Parkland parent
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Yalmer Road will be closed between US-41 and Dalton road between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m....
Yalmer Road for repairs in Skandia Township