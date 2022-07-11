Planned power outage taking place in Garden and Newberry tomorrow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cloverland Electric has announced that some of their customers will be without power throughout the day tomorrow.

The first outage will be in Garden and will last about six hours. The planned outage is to allow crews to transfer electricity to the new Garden sub-station. Customers that potentially will be affected should have received an automated phone call.

The second outage will be in Newberry. This outage will take place from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. and will allow crews to replace a power pole. Roughly 47 customers will be affected by that outage.

