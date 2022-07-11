Advertisement

Planned power outage taking place in Garden and Newberry tomorrow

power outage generic
power outage generic(MGN)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cloverland Electric has announced that some of their customers will be without power throughout the day tomorrow.

The first outage will be in Garden and will last about six hours. The planned outage is to allow crews to transfer electricity to the new Garden sub-station. Customers that potentially will be affected should have received an automated phone call.

The second outage will be in Newberry. This outage will take place from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. and will allow crews to replace a power pole. Roughly 47 customers will be affected by that outage.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured after falling out of vehicle in Houghton County
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
Members come out to Tom Spencer Ride
Motorcyclists pay tribute to Negaunee community member
After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers,...
Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Winners of the firefighters tournament in Negaunee
UPDATE: City of Ishpeming Fire win for the second year at Pioneer Days

Latest News

NAMI set to hold July Zoom support group
AAA: Michigan gas prices decline another 14 cents
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
LMB teaches bicycling skills
Michigan non-profit coaches bicycling skills