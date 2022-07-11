‘Not within our control’: UP mental health professionals explain why Yoopers are feeling less happy

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - When is the last time you felt happy?

If it has been a while, you are not alone. Newly released research from computer technology company Oracle shows that many Americans don’t remember what it means to be happy.

45% of participants in Oracle’s ‘Happiness Survey’ said they have not felt happiness in over two years. 25% claimed they have forgotten what happiness feels like. Meanwhile, 88% claimed they were trying to discover new things to make them happy.

Naima Jones, clinical supervisor at Great Lakes Recovery Center, said she believes an increased sense of helplessness is behind the trend.

“Many of us, whether we consciously or subconsciously believe this, thought we could kind of control things in our lives,” Jones said. “I think that with all of these things going on right now we have come to understand that a lot of things are simply not within our control.”

Jones cited a rise in mass shootings, inflated costs of living, and the COVID-19 pandemic as a few reasons for the mental distress. Chad Hale, clinical director of Pathways Community Mental Health, says Upper Michigan does not have enough mental health resources to keep up.

“We have got some more advantages right here in Marquette, but as soon as you get outside of the city that starts to dwindle dramatically,” Hale said. “Just the number of options that people have is much smaller than in cosmopolitan areas.”

Jones added that the 24/7 news cycle combined with this lack of mental healthcare options further alienates struggling U.P. residents.

“When you live in a rural community we are getting this information very fast but we don’t have the resources to address what is happening afterward,” Jones emphasized. “We have limited mental health resources, limited ways to treat addiction, depression and anxiety. There are all of these issues and we just haven’t really done a good job in this country and especially rural communities of providing these services.”

Hale and Jones both agreed that it is not easy to overcome mental distress. Each, however, said they believe that socializing, engaging with your community and seeking help could all be pathways to a happier life.

