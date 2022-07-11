North Coast Theatre and Dance Festival brings professional acting to Forest Roberts Theatre

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on at Northern Michigan University’s Forest Roberts Theatre, but it’s not students who are taking the stage.

The North Coast Theatre and Dance Festival is in full swing, and it’s bringing professional acting to the university’s stage. Director Jay Berkow acted in “A Chorus Line” back in the ‘80s during a national tour, and now he’s bringing the beloved musical to Marquette.

Berkow shares what his direction is bringing to the show, and what the show is bringing to you.

Director Jay Berkow describes the history of the musical.

Chloe Calhoun, who plays Cassie, performs “The Music and the Mirror.”

Chloe Calhoun performs a musical number from A Chorus Line.

A Chorus Line runs at the Forest Roberts Theatre July 13-16, and 23-26.

You can purchase tickets at the door or tickets.nmu.edu.

