Advertisement

North Coast Theatre and Dance Festival brings professional acting to Forest Roberts Theatre

A Chorus Line premiers Wednesday, July 13
A preview of a musical number in Chorus Line
A preview of a musical number in Chorus Line
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on at Northern Michigan University’s Forest Roberts Theatre, but it’s not students who are taking the stage.

The North Coast Theatre and Dance Festival is in full swing, and it’s bringing professional acting to the university’s stage. Director Jay Berkow acted in “A Chorus Line” back in the ‘80s during a national tour, and now he’s bringing the beloved musical to Marquette.

Berkow shares what his direction is bringing to the show, and what the show is bringing to you.

Director Jay Berkow describes the history of the musical.

Chloe Calhoun, who plays Cassie, performs “The Music and the Mirror.”

Chloe Calhoun performs a musical number from A Chorus Line.

A Chorus Line runs at the Forest Roberts Theatre July 13-16, and 23-26.

You can purchase tickets at the door or tickets.nmu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured after falling out of vehicle in Houghton County
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers,...
Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Members come out to Tom Spencer Ride
Motorcyclists pay tribute to Negaunee community member
Winners of the firefighters tournament in Negaunee
UPDATE: City of Ishpeming Fire win for the second year at Pioneer Days

Latest News

Marquette Amputee Social Group on Upper Michigan Today.
Connect with fellow amputees through Marquette Amputee Social Group
Generic photo of ballots.
Abortion access initiative gets enough signatures for November ballot
Stephanie Jones demonstrates how to use a gimbal.
How to buy a house, virtually
power outage generic
Planned power outage taking place in Garden and Newberry tomorrow