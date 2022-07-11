Advertisement

NAMI set to hold July Zoom support group

The event is being held free of charge
(Natasha Lynn)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Alger and Marquette will be holding their July Zoom support group Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m.

The group is free for those living with mental illness, and families living with someone with a mental illness. Anyone looking to get involved with the Zoom, is asked to call 906-360-7107 before 6:45 p.m.

