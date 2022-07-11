NAMI set to hold July Zoom support group

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Alger and Marquette will be holding their July Zoom support group Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m.

The group is free for those living with mental illness, and families living with someone with a mental illness. Anyone looking to get involved with the Zoom, is asked to call 906-360-7107 before 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.