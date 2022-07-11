Advertisement

Michigan non-profit coaches bicycling skills

LMB teaches bicycling skills
LMB teaches bicycling skills(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People in Marquette received some important lessons on bicycling Sunday.

At Ore Dock Brewing Company, the non-profit League of Michigan Bicyclists (LMB) taught the community about bike safety. People learned essential skills like proper hand signals and how to drive on sidewalks. The Learning Director of the LMB, Jeff Carek said he feels like people walked away learning something new.

“That’s the goal of the program, to provide people with either new knowledge or to reinforce knowledge that they already had prior coming to the course,” Carek said.

Carek said the LMB will also teach bicycling and pedestrian safety to law enforcement at Northern Michigan University this Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured after falling out of vehicle in Houghton County
Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation
Members come out to Tom Spencer Ride
Motorcyclists pay tribute to Negaunee community member
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
South Beach Treats in Marquette
New Marquette ice cream truck opens for summer
“Plant Daddy Ashley” plans to host another event at Naglekirk Gardens on July 17.
Plant swap event supports Marquette vendors, community
The camp runs for seven weeks over the summer but was limited the past two years due to COVID-19.
Bay Cliff Health Camp returns in-person campers