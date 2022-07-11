Michigan non-profit coaches bicycling skills

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People in Marquette received some important lessons on bicycling Sunday.

At Ore Dock Brewing Company, the non-profit League of Michigan Bicyclists (LMB) taught the community about bike safety. People learned essential skills like proper hand signals and how to drive on sidewalks. The Learning Director of the LMB, Jeff Carek said he feels like people walked away learning something new.

“That’s the goal of the program, to provide people with either new knowledge or to reinforce knowledge that they already had prior coming to the course,” Carek said.

Carek said the LMB will also teach bicycling and pedestrian safety to law enforcement at Northern Michigan University this Tuesday.

