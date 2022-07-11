Advertisement

Michigan DNR explains how to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species

Aquatic invasive species
Aquatic invasive species(WBNG)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Michigan’s DNR, there are over 180 non-indigenous aquatic species in the Great Lakes basin.

Aquatic invasive species are non-native animals or plants whose introduction causes harm to Michigan’s economy, environment or human health. Some examples include zebra muscles, sea lamprey and Asian carp.

Van Riper State Park Supervisor Debra Gill said boat washing is one of the best tools to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species between inland lakes.

“Some locations have facilities where you can wash your boat down quick. Drain out any bilge areas you may have, and don’t transport lake water from one location to another. The same thing with bait, any unused bait don’t throw it out in the lake,” Gill said.

For more information on aquatic invasive species, click here.

