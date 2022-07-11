Advertisement

New Marquette ice cream truck opens for summer

South Beach Treats in Marquette
South Beach Treats in Marquette
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One local ice cream truck in Marquette is now open for business.

South Beach Treats is located on South Lake Street, just past Drifa Brewing Company. You can find various frozen treats as well as water and soda. The owner of South Beach Treats, Connie Jacques, said the business started with just an idea.

“I had an idea for it with the beach and the bike path and was just tossing the idea around and then my son found the truck and we cleaned it up and we had it wrapped,” Jacques said.

Right now, the business is cash only but is looking to get a POS system as soon as possible. Current hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 2:00-8:00 p.m.

Stay up to date with the business through its Facebook page.

