Michigan VFWs close, Manistique post struggles to keep doors open

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to COVID-19, 16 VFW posts in Michigan have closed this year. Currently, the Manistique VFW is fighting to stay open.

Manistique VFW needs to raise $60,000 to repair its roof. Commander Paul Walker said on top of being a VFW, the building also has a rich history.

“These two buildings are the former CC buildings from Gerfask that housed the CC workers from the 40′s so there’s some interest in the community in restoring them as historic sites,” Walker said.

Walker said the VFW provides a meeting point for all Schoolcraft County veterans.

“VFW Post 4420 meets here, we also have the Marine Corps League Detachment 1478, the American Legion Post 843, and the Disabled Veterans DAV,” Walker said.

Patron Cheyenne Hansen said it’s also a place for social gatherings.

“It’s a place for veterans to go when they might not have a home and it’s just a great place for people to go and hang out,” Hansen said.

Canteen Manager Tory Shortridge said it’s important to make the necessary repairs as soon as possible.

“It’s a good place to come when you need some help. we’re getting more and more people joining our post coming from other places,” Shortridge said.

In order to raise money for the roof, the VFW will be holding a fundraiser this Saturday. The event will include a raffle and silent auction. Walker said the community has already started to help.

“We’re getting donations from a lot of businesses that are helping us save our roof, a lot of local folks are also sending in donations,” Walker said.

If you would like to make a donation you can mail a check to 344 N. Maple Street in Manistique.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.