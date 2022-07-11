Advertisement

League of Women Voters Urges eligible voters to register

LWV describes voting as the most democratic right Americans have
Polling location at Marquette's City Hall.
Polling location at Marquette's City Hall.
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The League of Women Voters urges all eligible residents to exercise Americans’ most “democratic” right.

LWV has made it a priority to ensure all residents know the dates, the mechanisms, and the locations they can vote at.

Vice President of Voter Services Priscilla Burnham explains why voting is so essential to democracy.

“The league says your vote is your voice. Exercise it, use it,” said Burnham. “This is the key element to a democracy is exercising your right to vote.”

Burnham also added that there is no rush to register to vote in Michigan, as you can register up to voting day.

For more about where you can vote and when click here.

