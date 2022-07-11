Lakenenland to host annual Children in Nature event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nature is the best playground, especially at Lakenenland.

Lakenenland and Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) are hosting the 4th annual “Children in Nature” event. The event focuses on playing outside in nature and will have various activities that surround the Lakenenland campus.

S’more making, tree-fort building and telling stories by a bonfire are among the multiple activities.

MARESA Great Start Collaborative Director Angela Miller-Porter says the event puts pressure on kids to play outside rather than in.

“There’s this epidemic of children playing more and more inside, being more and more hooked up,” said Miller-Porter. “So just the fun of having children and families play outside.”

The event will officially start Saturday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More about MARESA and the events it holds can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.