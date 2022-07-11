Former UM football coach Gary Moeller dies at 81

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) - Longtime assistant coach and former University of Michigan Head Coach Gary Moeller died Monday morning at the age of 81.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department said Moeller spent 23 years with the Michigan football program. He was the head coach from 1990 to 1994.

Moeller led the Wolverines to four bowl game wins and had an overall record of 44-13-3 in five years as head coach. The Wolverines went to five bowl games and won three Big Ten Championships when Moeller was head coach.

Before becoming head coach, he was the offensive coordinator from 1987 to 1989.

Moeller leaves behind his wife Ann, his three daughter Susan, Amy and Molly and his son former Michigan linebacker Andy.

Longtime assistant coach and former University of Michigan Head Coach Gary Moeller died Monday morning at the age of 81. (Source: University of Michigan Athletic Department)

Current head football coach Jim Harbaugh issued this statement about the death of Moeller:

“The football world lost a great man in Gary Moeller. Coach Moeller cared for his players and his teams and was devoted to the University of Michigan. He gave a lot to the game of football, excelling as both an offensive and defensive coordinator and head coach in the college and NFL ranks. We have lost a wonderful family man. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ann, as well as their daughters Susan, Amy and Molly, and my former teammate and fellow captain Andy.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.