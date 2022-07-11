DNR unable to confirm wildlife attack in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and wildlife biologists have finished their investigation into an incident on June 26 that occurred along a stream in Houghton County.

A fisherman, who awoke after being unconscious, reported that he thought he had been attacked by a bear. The man suffered abrasions and other injuries.

According to the DNR, interviews have been conducted with the angler and his attending physician. The scene of the incident was also visited by DNR wildlife biologists and conservation officers.

After surveying the facts available, investigators were unable to conclusively determine whether a wildlife attack took place.

