DNR issues warning after wolves kill 2 dogs in northern Wisconsin

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- The Wisconsin DNR is warning the community after wolves apparently killed two dogs in Bayfield and Forest counties.

According to the DNR, the first death was reported July 8 when wolves attacked a Walker/Plott mix trailing hound in the Town of Barksdale, which is in Bayfield County.

The second death happened in the Town of Alvin, which is in Forest County when wolves killed a trailing hound.

“Dog owners are reminded to exercise caution in wolf-occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season,” the DNR shared in a news release.

Anyone suspecting a wolf attack in northern Wisconsin should call USDA-WS immediately at 1-800-228-1368 (in-state) or 715-369-5221. In southern Wisconsin call 1-800-433-0663 (in-state) or 920-324-4514.

