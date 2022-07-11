Connect with fellow amputees through Marquette Amputee Social Group
Upper Michigan Today episode 71
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth returns to her post as host, a 4-year-old dog is safe at home after being rescued from Miners Castle, and stamps are the latest item to be hit with a price hike.
The Marquette Amputee Social Group is prepping for its monthly meeting tomorrow.
Founder Samantha Eckert and member Virginia Lyke discuss the group’s impact on the Marquette community.
Tuesday’s meeting has a special guest.
You can keep up with the Marquette Amputee Social Group on Facebook.
Finally, summer’s in full swing and it’s time for ice cream.
A new ice cream truck is now open in Marquette. You can also win a year’s supply of Drumstick ice cream cones by showing your support in the form of a tattoo.
