Advertisement

Connect with fellow amputees through Marquette Amputee Social Group

Upper Michigan Today episode 71
Marquette Amputee Social Group on Upper Michigan Today.
Marquette Amputee Social Group on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth returns to her post as host, a 4-year-old dog is safe at home after being rescued from Miners Castle, and stamps are the latest item to be hit with a price hike.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day, Monday, July 11.

The Marquette Amputee Social Group is prepping for its monthly meeting tomorrow.

Founder Samantha Eckert and member Virginia Lyke discuss the group’s impact on the Marquette community.

The Marquette Amputee Social Group gives people like Virginia Lyke the chance to meet and swap stories with other amputees in the community.

Tuesday’s meeting has a special guest.

Virginia Lyke shares how the Marquette Amputee Social Group helped her gain a sense of normalcy after her cancer diagnosis and surgery.

You can keep up with the Marquette Amputee Social Group on Facebook.

Finally, summer’s in full swing and it’s time for ice cream.

A new ice cream truck is now open in Marquette. You can also win a year’s supply of Drumstick ice cream cones by showing your support in the form of a tattoo.

There's a new spot for ice cream on South Beach in Marquette and Drumsticks is giving out free ice cream to 5 lucky winners.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured after falling out of vehicle in Houghton County
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers,...
Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Members come out to Tom Spencer Ride
Motorcyclists pay tribute to Negaunee community member
Winners of the firefighters tournament in Negaunee
UPDATE: City of Ishpeming Fire win for the second year at Pioneer Days

Latest News

A preview of a musical number in Chorus Line
North Coast Theatre and Dance Festival brings professional acting to Forest Roberts Theatre
Generic photo of ballots.
Abortion access initiative gets enough signatures for November ballot
Stephanie Jones demonstrates how to use a gimbal.
How to buy a house, virtually
power outage generic
Planned power outage taking place in Garden and Newberry tomorrow