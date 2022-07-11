Connect with fellow amputees through Marquette Amputee Social Group

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth returns to her post as host, a 4-year-old dog is safe at home after being rescued from Miners Castle, and stamps are the latest item to be hit with a price hike.

The Marquette Amputee Social Group is prepping for its monthly meeting tomorrow.

Founder Samantha Eckert and member Virginia Lyke discuss the group’s impact on the Marquette community.

The Marquette Amputee Social Group gives people like Virginia Lyke the chance to meet and swap stories with other amputees in the community.

Tuesday’s meeting has a special guest.

Virginia Lyke shares how the Marquette Amputee Social Group helped her gain a sense of normalcy after her cancer diagnosis and surgery.

You can keep up with the Marquette Amputee Social Group on Facebook.

Finally, summer’s in full swing and it’s time for ice cream.

A new ice cream truck is now open in Marquette. You can also win a year’s supply of Drumstick ice cream cones by showing your support in the form of a tattoo.

There's a new spot for ice cream on South Beach in Marquette and Drumsticks is giving out free ice cream to 5 lucky winners.

