Advertisement

Alger-Marquette nonprofit returns to in-person mental health support

It was virtual during the COVID-19 Pandemic but now the support is back in full force.
It was virtual during the COVID-19 Pandemic but now the support is back in full force.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit is resuming in-person mental health support groups for the first time in over two years.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Alger-Marquette is resuming its in-person mental illness support groups.

The group is confidential and free of cost.

It was virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic but now the support is back in full force.

“Our goal is to be there for people to talk for a support system for mental illness, anywhere from schizophrenia to anxiety, depression, or bipolar,” Marquette Alger NAMI President Cindy K. Bertucci said. “Just to be there so people can either share and learn a lot about what we are dealing with and to give them information and be there for them to understand what is going on.”

The group is going to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at SAIL Disability Network in Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured after falling out of vehicle in Houghton County
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers,...
Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Members come out to Tom Spencer Ride
Motorcyclists pay tribute to Negaunee community member
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes

Latest News

Polling location at Marquette's City Hall.
League of Women Voters Urges eligible voters to register
TV6's Jesse Wiederhold talks about Monday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (07/11/2022)
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating an alleged wildlife attack.
DNR unable to confirm wildlife attack in Houghton County
Manistique VFW
Michigan VFWs close, Manistique post struggles to keep doors open