Alger-Marquette nonprofit returns to in-person mental health support

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit is resuming in-person mental health support groups for the first time in over two years.

The group is confidential and free of cost.

It was virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic but now the support is back in full force.

“Our goal is to be there for people to talk for a support system for mental illness, anywhere from schizophrenia to anxiety, depression, or bipolar,” Marquette Alger NAMI President Cindy K. Bertucci said. “Just to be there so people can either share and learn a lot about what we are dealing with and to give them information and be there for them to understand what is going on.”

The group is going to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at SAIL Disability Network in Marquette.

