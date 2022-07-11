Advertisement

Abortion access initiative gets enough signatures for November ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers with Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA) say they have surpassed the required 425,059 signatures to get abortion access on the November ballot in Michigan.

The group has almost doubled the required signatures and will turn in 753,759 to the Michigan Secretary of State on Monday. Signatures were collected from every county in the state.

If the signatures are certified, the measure will go on the November ballot to let Michiganders vote on abortion access in the state. At least 51% of voters must vote “Yes” for the state’s constitution to be amended.

The amendment would be required as Michigan currently has a 1931 trigger law that criminalizes abortion. However, that law was suspended by a preliminary injunction after Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed a lawsuit alongside an abortion provider.

President Joe Biden on Friday condemned the “extreme” Supreme Court majority that ended a constitutional right to abortion and delivered an impassioned plea for Americans upset by the decision to “vote, vote, vote vote” in November.

