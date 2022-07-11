AAA: Michigan gas prices decline another 14 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) -Gas prices in Michigan are down 14 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.81 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 41 cents less than this time last month but still $1.63 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $72 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $21 from when prices were their highest last November.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.92 million b/d to 9.41 million b/d ahead of the 4th of July holiday, while total domestic gas stocks decreased by 2.5 million bbl. Typically, these supply/demand trends would put upward pressure on pump prices; however, falling oil prices have contributed to lower pump prices.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 98 cents to settle at $98.53. Crude prices continue to face strong headwinds amid broad market concerns regarding the potential for economic growth to slow or stall due to rising interest rates and inflation. A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to decline, leading prices to follow suit. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 8.2 million bbl to 423.8 million bbl last week, which is nearly 22 million bbl lower than the storage level last year.

“Michigan motorists continue to see falling gas prices across the state,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While demand increased prior to the 4th of July, falling oil prices have helped contribute to lower pump prices.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.88 per gallon, about 17 cents less than last week’s average but still $1.59 more than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($4.94), Metro Detroit ($4.88)

The Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($4.67), Grand Rapids ($4.71), Traverse City ($4.76)

Most expensive gas price averages in the Upper Peninsula: Mackinac ($5.05), Chippewa ($5.04)

Least expensive gas price averages in the Upper Peninsula: Alger County ($4.49), and Baraga ($4.53)

