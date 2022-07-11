3 Upper Peninsula softball players are headed to Spain

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three U.P. softball players headed to Barcelona, Spain Monday to represent not only Michigan but also the United States as they will play with other girls from all around the U.S. and compete against players from all around the world.

Shaelyn Lampinen, Alaina Saari, and Cydnie Carignan are set for an adventure that they will remember for a lifetime. The two high school graduates and soon to be high school senior said they are excited for the opportunity and all looking forward to different things.

“The experience and being able to play, meet new people and enjoy it,“ said Lampinen.

The trip for the three girls started from hearing about it from their travel coaches, as an opportunity to travel and play the game they love.

“Of course just playing the game, meeting new teammates and friends because that is always some of the best parts of softball, “said Saari.

Lampinen and Saari, will be both be freshman at Alpena Community College and have signed to play softball there next season.

Carignan will be a senior in high school this fall and looks to use the knowledge she gains from the trip to help her team be successful in her final high school season. The experience this young athletes will gain will be remarkable but as Carignan says its the people and relationships you make that make it all worth it.

“I think its just the making of new friends and relationships that makes softball worth it. I’ve played on so many different teams, met so many different people, and this is another opportunity to do that,” said Carignan.

The three girls will be part of America’s Team and participate in the Barcelona Tournament. This seven day tournament will conclude with an award ceremony and a fare-well dinner on July 18.

