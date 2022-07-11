Advertisement

15-year-old killed when pontoon boat hits group of swimmers on Missouri lake, officials say

The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.
The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 15-year-old girl was killed in a boating accident in Missouri on Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Water Patrol.

Officials said a 62-year-old driver of a pontoon boat hit a group of swimmers on Table Rock Lake and then hit a rock bluff.

The accident killed a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries.

The victims’ names were not released because they are minors. The driver of the boat was uninjured.

The Missouri State Water Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

