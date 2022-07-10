Advertisement

Weekend exercise lowers risk of early death, study finds

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a...
A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No time to workout during the week? That’s not a problem because weekend workouts are still beneficial!

Packing your workout into a couple of days can still make a difference when it comes to staying healthy and living longer.

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.

The key is getting the same amount. That is about 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

So remember, every minute, every run, every squat, every burpee and every deadlift counts no matter when you do it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation
Worker dies in accident at Michigan Gerber Products plant
Great Lakes Recovery Center in Ishpeming.
Great Lakes Recovery Centers to open recovery apartments
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes
File photo of police lights.
Lower Michigan man hospitalized after Gay Road crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers,...
Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured after falling out of vehicle in Houghton County
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again