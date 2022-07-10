Advertisement

UPDATE: Teen seriously injured after falling out of vehicle in Houghton County

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized in Ann Arbor with life-threatening injuries after falling out of the cab of a pickup truck Friday in Houghton County.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Friday at 11:35 p.m. to UP Health System - Portage for a reported one-vehicle personal injury crash.

The vehicle was going southbound on M-203 near Lily Pond Road with a 22-year-old man driving and a 17-year-old girl passenger. Investigators say the girl fell out of the cab of a Dodge Dakota and onto the roadway, causing life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say he was rushed by her boyfriend driver to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She was later transported to a hospital in Ann Arbor for further specialty care.

Hancock City Police and MTU Public Safety assisted.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated when more details become available.

