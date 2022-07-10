Plant swap event supports Marquette vendors, community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Moose Lodge Nature Center at Presque Isle Park was looking a little greener Sunday thanks to a Marquette group.

Plant Daddy Ashley hosted a free plant swap event today.

The event gave community members a chance to pick up some new plants and donate some of their own.

It also hosted local vendors to help encourage members of the community to support local artists.

“I think it’s important. I feel like plants personally help my mental health, you care for something, and you always have something to look forward to,” “Plant Daddy Ashley” Owner Ashley Scheiding said. “Once the plant grows you can chop it and give someone else a new plant and that gives me so much joy. You meet so many people and watch the plants grow, we get excited sharing photos of the plant’s growth.”

Plant Daddy Ashley plans to host another event at Naglekirk Gardens on July 17. To join the plant swap community visit their Facebook page for upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.